Read What Sultan Of Sokoto Told Muslims To Do About PVCs

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged Muslims across the country to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in order to elect competent leaders in the upcoming general elections.

The Sultan made the call on Tuesday in Kaduna at the annual Pre-Ramadan meeting organised by the Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI).

“Islam is a religion of justice and fairness, as such, I urge you to evaluate the current situation of the country and make your own judgment, vote for the candidates you feel will serve you better,’’ he said.

On the commencement of the Ramadan, the monarch urged Muslims to be united and trust the Moon Sighting Committee, saying members are honest people and would state correctly when the moon is sighted.

“We don’t want division among ourselves on the issue of the Ramadan moon sighting, the Moon Sighting Committee will not give wrong information, ” he said.

Earlier, Dr Usman Bugaje of the Arewa Research and Development Project (ARDP), who spoke on the security challenges in the country, decried the perennial killings in the North.

Bugaje also argued that the presidential system adopted in Nigeria had not yielded positive results, urging a return to the British parliamentary model.

” Resources are being wasted in the name of politics as a result of the American style of government which does not suit Nigeria; the parliamentary system is better,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Secretary General of JNI, Dr Khalid Aliyu, appealed to Muslims to make concerted efforts aimed at bringing sanity into the conduct of Tafsir and other preaching sessions for the benefit of humanity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dignitaries at the occasion included the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and the Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris.

-NAN

