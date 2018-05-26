Entertainment, Gossip, Sports

Real Madrid defeats Liverpool to win Champions League

Spanish side, Real Madrid have now won the Champions League three times in a row and it will take another team as overconfident and arrogant as Zinedine Zidane’s own to break that record.

Goals from Karim Benzema (51’), Gareth Bale (64’, 83’) having come on as a substitute for Isco, stopped Liverpool’s chances of winning the final after showing time and again that they should not be underestimated – especially with Mo Salah in the team.

Dani Carvajal left the field distressed in the 35th minute just as Mo Salah left in the 30th minute; both due to injury.

Madrid seemed steadfast in their determination to stay on the Champions league stage and the result has shown that. Their victory has made them the most successful side in the competition’s history other than their own 1955-60 predecessors.

