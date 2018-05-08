Local News

Real Madrid Star, Bale Welcomes Newborn With Longtime Sweetheart (Photo)

Gareth Bale and fiancee, Emma

Welsh winger and Real Madrid star, Gareth Bale is celebrating off the pitch this morning after announcing the arrival of his newborn son.

According to The Sun UK, the Welsh winger and fiancee Emma Rhys-Jones have two daughters together Alba Violet, 5, and Nava Valentina, 2. He took to Twitter to reveal the exciting news along with a picture of Axel Charles Bale.

Gareth Bale’s newborn baby

Bale wrote: “We are delighted to welcome a baby boy into our family this morning. Axel Charles Bale 08.05.18”

The 28-year-old is set to marry his childhood sweetheart in a haunted Italian castle later this year. 

