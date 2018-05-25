Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Why Coutinho Will Receive Champions League Medal

Premier League giants, Liverpool have decided to give their former midfielder, Philippe Coutinho, a medal following their Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Coutinho and his ex-coach, Klopp

Liverpool will give Philippe Coutinho a winners medal should they beat Real Madrid in tomorrow’s Champions League final in Kiev, The Sun UK reports.

Coutinho left Anfield for Barcelona in a £145million move in January but Liverpool look set to reward him for his involvement for the Reds during the group stages.

The Brazilian made five appearances in the group stages this season, scoring five goals including a hat-trick in the 7-0 demolition of Spartak Moscow when he captained the side.

But his move to the Nou Camp in January surrendered his chance to play in the competition for the remainder of the season.

Liverpool, though, are happy to reward Coutinho with a medal for his efforts.

The 25-year-old playmaker has made 22 appearences for Barca since his transfer, scoring 10 goals including a hat-trick in the 5-4 defeat to Levante and the only goal of their final league game of the season against Real Sociedad.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have fielded 25 players in the competition this season, including Marko Grujic and Daniel Sturridge.

UEFA give 40 gold medals to the winners of the Champions League and 30 silver medals to the runners-up.

It is then each club’s discretion how these medals are distributed.

As the players and coaches make their final preparations before the big match, Liverpool fans are still desperately trying to get to Kiev, with Vitali Klitschko helping stranded supporters.