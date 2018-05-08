Real Reason Buhari Is Travelling To London – MASSOB

Pro-biafra supporters

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) on Tuesday claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari is travelling to London to strategize with Queen Elizabeth of England’s “Royal house cabals” on how to “frustrate the emergence of Biafra.”

According to Daily Post, the leader of the pro-Biafra group, Uchenna Madu insisted that Buhari’s sudden travel to London for medical a check up was to deceive the people that ”found themselves in an enslavement called Nigeria.”

The statement reads, “Buhari did not go for medical treatment but went to London to liase and strategize with the British Queen Elizabeth, Prime Minister and the Royal house cabals for another easier, effective and diplomatic means to frustrate the emergence of Biafra.

“Britain is more jittery and uncomfortable since the meeting of President Buhari and Trump of USA. The meeting which exposed the false foundation of Nigeria against the British deceit shocked the the government of United Kingdom and their collaborators.

“MASSOB call on the people of Biafra to be more vigilance, our people must know today that the arch enemy of Biafra is not Hausa Fulani but the British government. They deceived the world against Biafra during Nigeria. Biafra, today, they are trying to frustrate the independence of Biafra from Nigeria which they will never succeed. The deceit, hypocrisy and lies of Queen Elizabeth led Britain have been exposed.

“MASSOB insist that with the current consciousness and desire for Biafra actualization and restoration, no amount of President Buhari meeting, lobbying and manoeuvring with the British and their Islamic allies will ever stop the emergence of Biafra because God, History and Humanity are on our side, Biafra Revolution is indestructible.

“Biafra as an entity is not in war with Hausa Fulani but the British government. Nigeria is an establishment of the British for their economic & political gains. Hausa Fulani can not match the strategic energy and vitality of the people of Biafra in military warfare, during Nigeria Biafra war, they could not face Biafrans but deceived and uses the people of Middle Beltans with the back up the British in alliance with Islamic nations to fight against Biafra in a war that change the history of the world, a genocidal war that was declared “No Victor No Vanquished.”

