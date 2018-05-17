Reason IGP Ibrahim Idris Shunned Senate – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has alleged that the reason why the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim refused to honour senate invitation was because he didn’t want to expose his inability to read and understand the English language.

Reno made the claim on his Facebook page after the video of the IGP stuttering while reading a speech went viral.

Reacting, Reno wrote: “Now we know the real reason why the Inspector General of Police failed to honour the Nigerian Senate’s summons. The poor man didn’t want to expose his inability to read and understand the English language. We have a President who preferred to hire 13 SANs rather than just provide his WAEC Certificate, an EFCC Chairman who wears a Muhammadu Buhari lapel pin, a minister of finance who can’t perform elementary mathematics and now an IGP who can’t read a speech in simple English. How did we get here?

The case of IGP Ibrahim Kpotum Idris is a good lesson on why a State Commissioner of Police should not be promoted over his more capable seniors and made Inspector General of Police. The man is obviously not qualified for the job. Every sensitive security position does not have to be held by a Northern Muslim. It is this type of nepotism that has brought Nigeria to this sorry level under Buhari!

Ladies and gentlemen, kindly permit me to transmission from Facebook to attend to transmission issues. God willing, I will continue my transmission in a couple of hours. Until them please kindly transmission to the #OgaAtTheTop that the transmission is my mission for which I have a commission which does not require a recommendation from the person who is an expert at pronouncing the word transmission. I hope you my message transmissions to you. Meanwhile, I have just received word that the Transmission Company of Nigeria has appointed IGP Ibrahim Kpotum Idris as its Brand Ambassador. Congratulations sir!”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria