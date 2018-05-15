Reckless motorcycle rider kills Nigerian footballer just 2 months after his wedding

Niger Tornadoes FC player, Isah Hussaini, was last night killed by a reckless motorcycle rider popularly called okoda, along Maitumbi road, Minna, Niger State, minutes after playing in his club’s match against Kwara United.

The accident occurred in front of their family house. He left behind his parents, siblings and his wife, who he married two months ago.

His club Niger Tornadoes confirmed his death with a message on their official Twitter account.

“With sorrow heart, we painfully announced the sudden exit of our dedicated and humble defender Hussaini Isah, who lost his life this Monday evening,” the message read.

The defender who just returned to the team after a match suspension due to yellow card accumulation was hit by a reckless motorcycle rider popularly called okoda along Maitumbi road,Minna.Niger State. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/ty0n74sVd0 — Niger Tornadoes FC (@NigerTornadoes) May 14, 2018

We receive with great sadness the news of the passing away of @NigerTornadoes player Hussaini Isah. May his gentle soul rest in peace. We pray for his family, friends, and all staff and players of Niger Tornadoes to have the fortitude to bear this loss. #RIPHussaini — Kano Pillars FC (@pillarsfc) May 14, 2018

