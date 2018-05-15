Entertainment, Gossip, News

Reckless motorcycle rider kills Nigerian footballer just 2 months after his wedding

Niger Tornadoes FC player, Isah Hussaini, was last night killed by a reckless motorcycle rider popularly called okoda, along Maitumbi road, Minna, Niger State, minutes after playing in his club’s match against Kwara United.

The accident occurred in front of their family house. He left behind his parents, siblings and his wife, who he married two months ago.

His club Niger Tornadoes confirmed his death with a message on their official Twitter account.

With sorrow heart, we painfully announced the sudden exit of our dedicated and humble defender Hussaini Isah, who lost his life this Monday evening,” the message read.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Kiss Daniel, Kcee And Ubi Franklin Pictured Together

7 photos that prove Wizkid’s son, Boluwatife is a swag prince

Nigerian man narrates how Computer Village pickpockets “flexed” him with his money in Lagos.

Nollywood Actress, Wunmi Toriola weds her foreign-based lover (Photos)

Alex dancing Shaku Shaku with Enugu Governor, her Mum & Dad (Video)

Kiss Daniel, Kcee And Ubi Franklin Pictured Together

Cee-C stuns without makeup

Reckless Okada Rider Crushes Footballer To Death 2months After his Wedding (Photos)

Two Nigerian “Big Boys” Jailed Over Wire Fraud In The U.S

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *