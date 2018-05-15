Reckless Okada Rider Crushes Footballer To Death 2months After his Wedding (Photos)

Isah Hussaini a popular footballer to Niger Tornadoes FC has died after a motorcyclist crushed him to death along Maitumbi road, Minna, Niger State.. According to reports the incident happened minutes after playing in his club’s match against Kwara United.
The Club announced the demise in their official twitter page, May His soul, rest in Peace,., see below!
Source – Ebiwalismoment
