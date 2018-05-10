Recruitment: Nigerian Police Fires Important Warning To Applicants

File photo

The Nigeria Police Force has warned candidates undergoing screening for the 6,000 Police jobs against bribery as anyone caught, will be automatically disqualified, arrested and prosecuted.

This was disclosed in Abuja yesterday during the inspection of the exercise in the FCT Command by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), in charge of Finance and Administration, Shuaib Gambo.

Speaking on what has been done to avoid any form of corrupt practice, the DIG noted that “we have so many checks and balances in this process to make sure that only those who are qualified are recruited.

“So please don’t give any money to anybody because it will not help you at all. It will even get you disqualified and even arrested. So let your paper and other qualification speak for you.”

Speaking further, he said, “we have ensured that the recruitment teams are well briefed and those who are in charge of the processes know what they are doing.

“We have also lectured the men to make sure that they do not get any gratification for whatever exercise that is going on.

“We have also incorporated other organisations like the Federal Character Commission, Police Service Commission, JAMB, and the medical team. So with all these teams, it will be difficult to bribe your way through all these people.”

The DIG, who spoke after the inspection, said “the IGP gave all the DIG marching orders that we should go and supervise the recruitment exercise in all the geo-political zones to make sure that they exercise is smooth and hitch-free.

“In previous recruitment exercises, people always complain that people were recruited from local government other than the one they claimed.

“The complaint led to many cases of corruption. This time around, we have put in place very serious measures to ensure that nothing of such happens.

“As you can see, the process is very thorough.You must go from one stage to another and when you qualify, you would be given a paper. I want to appeal to members of the public and candidates not to give anybody a dime for this recruitment because it will not help in any way.

“If you qualify, you qualify and you will be recruited. It is going to be very competitive because only 6000 will be taken and right now, we have over 133,000 that were shortlisted for this exercise. So, have faith in yourself and don’t give anybody a dime.

“If your papers are good and you have the correct height; you don’t have to give anybody money because the person will just spend your money and end up not helping you.”

