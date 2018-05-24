Recruitment Test: JAMB, Police Announce Date, Instructions For Shortlisted Applicants

Police cadets recruitment

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the Nigeria Police Force have fixed May 25 for the conduct of examination for persons shortlisted for recruitment into the police.

This was announced in a statement signed by the police spokesperson, JImoh Moshood.

Moshood, An assistant commissioner of police, also mentioned how candidates yet to be aware of their examination centres can do so.

Read the police’s full statement below;

**************

1. The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform all successful candidates in the last Physical/Credentials screening stage in the on-going recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force held between 7th–12th May, 2018 that Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted by Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will hold on Friday 25th May, 2018 in all Designated Centres across the Country.

2. The candidates who were successful in the physical and credentials screening stage have been notified through text messages. However, those who did not receive the message can check for their exam centres through the under-listed websites.

i. www.policerecruitment.ng

ii. www.jamb.gov.ng

iii. www.psc.gov.ng

3. The candidates’ exam centres are also displayed at every State Command Headquarters in the Thirty Six (36) States of the Federation and the FCT.

4. The Inspector General of Police has directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Training and Development to monitor the conduct of the examination in some selected centres while the Commissioners of Police in State Commands will monitor the conduct of the examination in centres in their Commands.

5. Candidates are hereby advised to be of good conduct and not to engage in any examination malpractice, as anyone caught will be arrested, investigated and prosecuted.

Candidates and members of the general public who observe any form of improper practice should please call the following phone numbers:

08076036011, 08037036257, 08034360919, 08037855951, 08065823054, 08036753589.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria