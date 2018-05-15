Entertainment, Gossip

Relationship goals: Actor, Sunkanmi Omobolanle rests on his wife’s bosom as they groove to Tiwa Savage’s song (Video)

Sunkanmi Omobolanle was born on March 1, 1981. He hails from Ilora, a town in Oyo State southwestern Nigeria. He is the son of the veteran comic actor, Sunday Omobolanle, popularly known as “Papi Luwe”. He attended the Nigerian Military School before he proceeded to Olabisi Onabanjo University where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He is a son to a renown Nigeria actor Sunday Omobolanle aka “Papi Luwe”.



He got married to Abimbola Bakare in 2011 and the couple have been together for years now. They entertain fans to some serious relationship goals.

READ ALSO:  Actress, Bose Omotoyosi Loses 12 Million On Movie Which Features Majid Micheal And Mercy Johnson


Trending Now:


In the video below, the actor is seen grooving to Tiwa Savage’s song while resting his head on his wife… So romantic.

Watch video below:


Tags

You may also like

“I beg my husband to make love to me, sometimes he gives me half chop” – Nigerian woman cries out

WWE’s Nikki Bella ‘speechless’ after ex John Cena announces on TV that he wants to father her kids

#BBNaija’s Angel, narrates how his brother escaped being killed by an angry police officer in Ondo State

Actress, Princess Shyngle shows off her eye-poppin’ curves and tiny waist

Davido reacts to Chioma’s new photo

Chioma Avril makes it clear she isn’t ready to share her assurance from Davido

More photos from actress Wunmi Toriola’s wedding in Lagos

Checkout Olamide’s latest house and cars

VIDEO: Phyno X Olamide – Onyeoma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *