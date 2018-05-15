Relationship goals: Actor, Sunkanmi Omobolanle rests on his wife’s bosom as they groove to Tiwa Savage’s song (Video)

Sunkanmi Omobolanle was born on March 1, 1981. He hails from Ilora, a town in Oyo State southwestern Nigeria. He is the son of the veteran comic actor, Sunday Omobolanle, popularly known as “Papi Luwe”. He attended the Nigerian Military School before he proceeded to Olabisi Onabanjo University where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He is a son to a renown Nigeria actor Sunday Omobolanle aka “Papi Luwe”.







He got married to Abimbola Bakare in 2011 and the couple have been together for years now. They entertain fans to some serious relationship goals.



Trending Now:



In the video below, the actor is seen grooving to Tiwa Savage’s song while resting his head on his wife… So romantic.

Watch video below: