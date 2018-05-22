News

Relocate Nigerian Embassy To Jerusalem- CAN Tells Federal Government

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Federal Government and other countries to relocate their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Rev Samson Ayokunle, CAN President, made this call in a statement signed by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant, Media and Communications, CAN, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ayokunle, while commending the Israeli Government on its 70 years anniversary of their country, said the relocation of the capital was “Special Anniversary Present from the God of the Patriarchs.”

According to him, the declaration made by President Donald Trump on Dec. 6, 2017 was a fulfillment of the Biblical prophecy.

“It is our prayers that other countries including Nigeria will relocate their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“We appreciate the leadership role of the United States in the landmark historic event.

“We are happy that countries such as the United States of America, Guatemala, Honduras, Romania and Paraguay have relocated their embassies from Tel Aviv,’’ he said.

—Naijaloaded


