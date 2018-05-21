“Remaining heaven and hell for Davido to perform” – Bovi

Ace comedian, Bovi has taken to social media to react on Davido’s recent performance in an unknown country

The singer recently sold out 10,000 tickets in South America and the comedian is perplexed

Sharing the photo from the concert which turned out a huge success, Bovi noted that Davido is soon to perform in heaven and hell as those are the only places the popular star is yet to perform

He further expressed his shock as he noticed that the people of South America could sing along with the Assurance crooner, word for word

His post read;