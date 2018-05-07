Entertainment

Reminisce Shows Off His Baby Mama Of 13 Years, Reveals He’s Not Ready To Marry

Wow! This definitely should be one of the longest relationships the Nigerian Music Industry will witness in recent time.

Talented rapper, Reminisce, whose album is soon to be released “Baba Hafusa” took to his Instagram page few hours ago to share this photo of himself and his baby mama who he calls “Iya Hafusa“.

HBD TO MY WIFE/BABY MOMMA/MY SUREST G FOR THE LAST 13YEARS.#IYAHAFUSA

 

He says he has been dating her for over 13 years now and reportedly, has two daughters for him. There were rumours that the rapper had a secret wedding with her last year but he debunked them by telling PUNCH,

“YES, WE LIVE TOGETHER. BUT WE HAVE ISSUES WITH COMMITMENT. I THINK WE ARE NOT READY FOR MARRIAGE YET. WE WILL FORMALIZE THINGS WHEN THE RIGHT TIME COMES. I AM STILL PLANNING MY FUTURE BECAUSE I AM NOT GOING TO BE A MUSICIAN FOREVER. I WILL QUIT MUSIC, MAYBE AFTER A DECADE.

Source – Talkglitz


