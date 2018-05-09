Local News

Reminisce Shows Off His Baby Mama Of Thirteen Years, Says He’s Not Ready To Marry

 

Iya Hafusa and Reminisce

Talented rapper, Reminisce took to his Instagram page few hours ago to share this photo of himself and his baby mama who he calls “Iya Hafusa“.

He says he has been dating her for over 13 years now and reportedly, has two daughters with her. There were rumours that the rapper had a secret wedding with her last year but he debunked the stories.

“Yes, we live together but we have issues with commitment. I think we are not ready for marriage yet. We will formalize things when the right time comes. I am still planning my future because I am not going to be a musician forever. I will quit music maybe after a decade,” Reminisce told a reporter.

