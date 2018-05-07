Report: Real Madrid, Barcelona Chasing Chelsea Youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi

A host of European heavyweights have formed a queue for Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has impressed in the Blues’ youth team.







Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Villarreal are linked with the 17-year-old, who has only played four times for the Chelsea senior team but has been tipped as a future star for his club and for England.

Hudson-Odoi has 22 appearances for the England Under-17 team and played in every game of the 2017 U-17 World Cup, which the Three Lions won by beating Spain in the final.



He also scored four times during Chelsea Under-23s’ run to the semi finals of the Checkatrade Trophy, where they lost on penalties to Lincoln City.

Chelsea want to keep Hudson-Odoi on the books for as long as possible but a lack of Champions League football next season could impact their chances of keeping him, with some of Europe’s biggest clubs poised to strike according to Goal.

Barca, Juve and Real are the real superpowers on that list but Villarreal may offer Hudson-Odoi a quicker route into the first team as he aims to establish himself at senior level.

Many young English stars have sought experience outside of England, having found opportunities limited in the Premier League.

Jadon Sancho recently scored his first goal for Borussia Dortmund, while Reece Oxford has made a handful of appearances for Borussia Monchengladbach and Ademola Lookman has excelled at RB Leipzig.



Oxford and Lookman are on loan from West Ham and Everton respectively and Chelsea may look to loan out Hudson-Odoi instead of selling him at this early stage of his career.

Chelsea’s youth team recently won their fifth consecutive FA Youth Cup, with Hudson-Odoi scoring twice in the two legged final.

Source: https://www.si.com