Residents In Panic As Armed Policemen Invade Residence Of Ex-President Jonathan’s Aide

Arogbo community, the home town of Kingsley Kuku, a former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Niger Delta Affairs, at the Ese-Odo LGA of Ondo State on Thursday, was allegedly invaded by some armed policemen as they shot into the air, and later thoroughly searched the home.

According to PUNCH Metro, the invasion by the policemen who are said to be over 20, caused panic among the residents of the town, as many of them ran away from the community during the shooting.

While speaking to a correspondent, one of the residents said the Police told them that they were searching for kidnappers.

He said, “They broke into every room and everywhere in Kuku’s house, claiming to search for kidnappers.

“After searching all the rooms in the house in commando-style, they left without finding anything incriminating or any kidnapper in the house.”

Another source said, “This is actually a worrisome and a condemnable act exhibited by the Police today.

“How can the Police, who are supposed to protect the citizens, be the source of panic in a peaceful community by storming a private residence without a search warrant, while shoot menacingly to scare away unharmed citizens, claiming to be in search of kidnappers?

“This shouldn’t be happening in a democratic state.”

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident said, the policemen were from the the Force Headquarters, Abuja, ”on lawful mission.”

“The policemen are from the Force Headquarters and they are doing their lawful duties,” Joseph confirmed

