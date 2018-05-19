Local News

Residents Throw Surprise Birthday For Hardworking Traffic Warden In Awka, See How He Reacted (Photos)

 

The suprised traffic warder

A hardworking traffic warden who is well known for his dedication to duty at Aroma junction in Awka, the Anambra state capital was suprised by local residents on Friday.

It was gathered that a citizen of the state identified as Agbalanze Bube, who noticed the officer’s dedication, decided to do something nice for him with the help of his friends as they inquired for his birthday which was yesterday, May 18th.

The traffic warden identified as Ifedioranma Darlington who had no clue that a birthday party was being planed for him, was ‘deceived’ and dragged to the venue where people were already waiting for him.

The traffic warden’s joy knew no bounds after seeing what people he had never met in his life did for him.

The officer had earlier won the best Traffic warden in Anambra state and was awarded by the state governor, Willie Obiano.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Police Recruitment: Force Designate 4 Centres For Its Computer Based Test Of New Recruits

Shameless Prophet Flogged In Ogun Community For Abducting, Impregnating a 10-year-old Girl (Photos)

BREAKING News: Gov. Okorocha Absent As Imo APC Congress Holds In Secret Venue Despite Court Order

BREAKING News: Chime, Nnamani, Others Escape Attack As Violence Mars APC Congress In Enugu

Drug Abuse: Video Of Young Man Passing Out After Ingesting Heavy Dose Of Tramadol Goes Viral (Watch)

Cristiano Ronaldo Voted Manchester United’s Best Premier League Player Of All Time

Can You Identify Her? Unidentified Young Lady With Memory Loss Found In Ogun State (Photos)

BREAKING News: Prince Harry & Meghan Mackle Tie The Knot In British #RoyalWedding (Photos+Video)

#RoyalWedding: More Photos As Meghan Markle Wows In Her Wedding Dress

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *