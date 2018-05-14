Entertainment, Gossip

Rico Swavey shares new photos, his female fans go wild!

BBNaija 2018 ex-housemate Rico Swavey shared some new photos online and they are causing quite some stir among his female fans.

The housemate who is renowned for his housekeeping skills was often considered to be one of the most handsome contestants while the show lasted and his gentle nature also won him lots of fans.

It does not come as a surprise that Rico has a lot of die-hard female fans who are quick to remind him of just how cute he looks whenever he releases new photos on his social media pages. And Rico himself never stops posting new photos for their viewing delight.

Rico Swavey took to his Instagram to share new photos of himself looking super-cute while earring a black shirt and a dark blue jacket.

The photos have caused a buzz on his Instagram page as die-hard fan stormed his comment section to gush over his handsomeness.

See more photos and reactions from fans below:

