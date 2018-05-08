Rihanna Steals The Show Rocking Catholic-Inspired Dress To Met Gala (Photos)

Rihanna reigned over the religious-themed Met Gala with a stunning dress inspired by the Pope. The Umbrella singer wore a heavily beaded Martin Margiela corset mini dress under a full skirt, coupled with a mitre-like hat.

Rihanna, who co-chaired the event alongside Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace and Vogue editor Anna Wintour, also wore a bejewelled crucifix necklace.

Amal also turned heads when she arrived alongside husband George.

The human rights lawyer wore a rose-patterned skirt coupled with trousers in a look designed by British designer Richard Quinn.

The skirt was so long George reportedly joked that the couple’s newborn twins were “hiding underneath”.

Elsewhere, Kim Kardashian-West wore a skintight gold Versace dress while model Bella Hadid wore a leather and PVC gown complete with a gold cross around her neck.

Singer Katy Perry stood out among the famous faces by wearing her own set of angel wings.

She teamed the feathered accessories with a gold Versace chainlink dress with matching thigh-high boots.

