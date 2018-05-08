Rihanna wears elaborate dress and Papal Mitre at the 2018 MET Gala Awards

The MET Gala Red Carpet has two kinds of people: those who strictly follow the theme and those who opt to ignore it completely.

And you can always count on one guest to take the dress code very seriously — Rihanna.

For the last few years, she’s not only followed the dress code, but worn the most opulent, over-the-top creations imaginable.

And for the 2018 bash, she did not disappoint.

She wore a papal mitre (a ceremonial head-dress of bishops) and an opulently bejeweled strapless mini dress with a matching collared robe that perfectly embodied the theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

The theme is meant to explore the ways the Catholic church has inspired fashion designers, and she honored that history through her outfit by paying homage to traditional headwear and long, elaborately embroidered robes the clergy wears.

This is not the first time Rihanna’s Met Gala look shut down the carpet.

She’s been wearing stop-and-stare gowns for so many years, and has cemented her red carpet status as Met Gala royalty.

2017

Last year, Rihanna made a statement on the carpet wearing a design straight off the honoree, Comme des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo’s runway.

She chose a fall 2016 RTW creation that featured allover 3-D flower embellishments around the sculptural dress. S

he teamed the look with strappy red sandals that she said took her “an hour to get into.”

2015

Leave a Comment…

comments