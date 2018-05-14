Local News

RIP Dickson: Angry Workers Go Diabolical, Protest With Coffin Against Bayelsa Governor (Photos)

 

The workers protsted with a coffin

Photos have shown the moment angry protesters blocked all major roads leading to the Niger Delta University (NDU), Amassoma, Bayelsa State. 

The angry protesters, comprising the host community, the staff of the Niger Delta University, including cleaners and gardeners, have locked all offices and also blocked the main entrance to the institution as some were seen with fetish items while laying ”curses” on Bayelsa state governor. Some were seen carrying a coffin with the words “RIP Dickson”.

Local reports show that the workers are protesting against the administration of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson over an alleged marginalization of the people of Amassoma, and that they want the whole world to know that the ongoing civil service reforms being carried out in the NDU by the state government is mainly targeted at the people of Amassoma Community.

The protesters said the NDU will not be opened for academic activities until the state government reverses its harsh decisions concerning the workers, and they have also proclaimed that the entire community, mostly the women, will not go to the bush for seven days.

They said they will not relent until the state government reverses its decision.

