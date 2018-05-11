Robber Beaten Up After He Was Caught During Operation In Delta (Photos)

The suspected thief was beaten after he was caught
A suspected robber got more than what he wanted after he was caught allegedly stealing yesterday in Delta state.
The suspect was apprehended by a vigilante member while trying to steal a generator set among other properties at a residential building in Sapele area of the state.
He was beaten up by those who caught him before he was handed over to the police.
