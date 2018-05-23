Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Robber begs for his life after stealing recharge card (Photos)

An unsuccessful burglar was seriously dealt with after he was apprehended for stealing recharge cards worth over N150,000.

It was gathered that the man arrived a shop where phones, recharge cards are sold and deceived the new sales girl to give him the cards.

After getting the recharge cards without paying, the man was about to flee in a motorcycle which was waiting for him before the owner of the shop walked in.The shop owner pursued him on top of the motorcycle and dragged him to the floor.

His partner-in-crime, the getaway motorcycle rider, reportedly fled and abandoned his colleague.

The thief who was beaten to a pulp by the mob present at the crime scene – had to beg for his life before he was handed over to security operatives.The incident reportedly happened yesterday in Sapele area of Delta state.

