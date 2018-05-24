Local News

Robbers Shoot SARS Officer Dead On His Way Home In Abia (Photos)

 

The late SARS official

A ‘high-ranking’ policeman identified as ‘Inspector Monogram’ attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Abia State has been shot dead by armed robbers while returning from work in Umuahia.

The young man was in charge of the gazzete unit of the SARS mobilizing unit according to an account by his friend.

His friend, Ibrahim Modashiru sharing the news wrote:

‘Rest in peace inspector  monogram.  Until his death he was  uncharge of gazzete unit of the sars mobilising unit.  He was killed by some sets of armed robbers on his way coming back  from umuahia  on Ivsd  inspection! 

REST IN PEACE BRAVE WARRIOR’ (sic)

