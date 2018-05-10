Robert Downey Jr, was paid more than $1 million a minute for his role in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr was reportedly paid $10 million (3,607,194,530.08 Naira) for his eight minutes role in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

According to figures released by Variety, the 53-year-old actor who has played Iron Man since 2008, appeared in the Marvel movie for eight minutes and raked up a profit of $10 million.

Speaking on filming the movie in a previous interview, Downey Jr said: ‘I genuinely had a blast. I just love Spider-Man so to me being able to participate in reintroducing Spider-Man to a new generation or giving kind of a really back to, that’s why it’s called Homecoming.’

The Iron Man star who is regarded as one of the movie industry’s most in-demand performers, and the first of the Marvel characters to hit the big screen was previously reported he have made $40million for his supporting role in Captain America: Civil War.

