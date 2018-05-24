Ronaldo Responds As Neymar Attempts To Seal Real Madrid Move

Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar

Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to the Neymar to Real Madrid transfer reports, insisting that he is used to the club being linked to the world’s top players.

As revealed by Goal, Neymar has told PSG that he wants to make the move to Madrid in the summer, although the Ligue 1 champions will not allow their star man to leave without a fight.

Neymar’s agent Pini Zahavi met with Madrid president Florentino Perez on May 13 before meeting with the 26-year-old forward’s lawyer a day later.

PSG will do everything they can to get Neymar to stay put, however, with the Brazil international under contract until 2022 having only made the move to Paris in 2017.

And now Ronaldo has been asked about the prospect of Neymar joining him at the Bernabeu, with the Portuguese keen to emphasise that he is used to seeing players linked with a move, only for the transfers not to happen.

“At Madrid there is continually talk of signings,” Ronaldo told El Chiringuito de Jugones.

“I have been here eight years and they are always talking about 50 players that are going to come, and in the end none come.

“In September a lot of players are going to come and then in the end those who reach the finals are always the same.”

Neymar has consistently been linked with a mega-money move to Madrid despite only joining PSG for a world-record €222 million (£200m/$262m) last summer.

His time with the Ligue 1 giants has not been without its controversial moments, however, with Neymar having initially appeared to be in dispute with Edinson Cavani amid on-pitch squabbles over the taking of penalties and free-kicks.

The former Barcelona forward missed a large chunk of the 2017-18 campaign due to a foot injury, although was still crowned as the Ligue 1 Player of the Year as PSG stormed to the title.

They were, however, dumped out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage by Real Madrid, ultimately costing Unai Emery, who is now all set to take over at Arsenal, his job.

Despite fears that Neymar could miss the World Cup, the 26-year-old joined the rest of the Brazil squad for their training camp in Teresopolis and he could well take part in his first training session on May 23.

Should Neymar get his wish and be granted a move to Madrid, Goal understands the transfer would not be finalised until after the World Cup in Russia, which finishes on July 15.

