Ronaldo Wants UEFA Champions League Named After Him

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid has said that the UEFA Champions League should be named after him.

The portuguese added another European Cup and golden boot to his accolades after Madrid ran out 3-1 winners against Liverpool, while the forward finished the competition as top scorer with 15 goals.

Asked if he was disappointed not to score in this season’s final, Ronaldo replied: “Who’s disappointed?

“Perhaps they need to change the name of the Champions League to the CR7 Champions League.

“Who has the most titles and who has the most goals?”

According to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, Ronaldo is not unhappy at the Santiago Bernabeu, but his current wages and might be looking for an improved deal.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is not unhappy at Real Madrid. He’s unhappy with what he’s getting paid at Real Madrid – £350,000 a week. Neymar £600,000. Messi £750,000,” Solhekol tweeted on Sunday.

