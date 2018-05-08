Rosaline Meurer flaunt b**bs in lingerie bustier (Photos)

Rosaline Meurer looked red hot as she stepped out for an event clad in a red pant suit ,she wore a very racy negligee underneath her jacket.

See photos below:

If you didn’t know Rosaline Meurer, let us give you a lil biography.

Rosy Meurer is a budding Nollywood actress who is the alleged Personal Assistant (PA) of Tonto’s estranged husband, Oladunni Churchill.

Rosy has faced several accusation from Tonto who believes, Rosy is the wrecker of her home and her husband’s latest mistress.

Tonto had said ;



“I am aware of her. I am aware that she is sleeping with my husband. I am aware that my husband is taking care of her.

“I am also aware that she is the reason that my husband abandoned his son and me for close to two months just before the Big Foundation thing we did in December” disclosed Tonto Dikeh in the interview.”

“I am aware that’s the reason he abandoned his family because he took her on a trip.

“No she is not my husband’s sister. My husband is not her brother. She does not know me.

“Like I said I have not seen her before. I have never even spoken to my husband about her before but I do no there story. And I do know that they are in love”

Leave a Comment…

comments



