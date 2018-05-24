Royal Wedding Guest Sells Her Gift Bag On eBay For Over $21,000…Find Out Its Unique Contents (Photos)

Claire Oliver, 31, (left) was one of the 1,200 non-VIPs invited to the Royal Wedding

A 31-year-old human resource manager, Claire Oliver, who was one of the 1,200 non-VIPs invited with a ‘golden ticket’ to spend the day with Harry and Meghan Mackle after their highly publicised Royal Wedding, and was later gifted a free goodie bag, has sold the contents on eBay for more than £21,000.

According to an exclusive report by Dailymail UK , Oliver who is from Cambridge but lives in south-east London and works in HR for Troup Bywaters, an engineering group on the day of the wedding had Tweeted:

The gift bag presented to guests at Royal Wedding

‘I got to watch the royal wedding right outside Windsor Castle in this amazing setting. Such an amazing day #Golden ticket #Royal connections’ and filmed herself twirling with joy in the grounds.’

But hours later she had posted her free commemorative gift bag on eBay, which has now sold for £21,400.

The canvas bags inscribed with the couple’s initials contained a souvenir wedding order of service and welcome letter from Meghan and Harry, other freebies included a bottle of Windsor Castle water, a giant chocolate coin, a tin of shortbread and a voucher for 20 per cent off in the castle shop.

While speaking to a correspondent, Miss Oliver who opened up about her auction, said she didn’t want to discuss it and she is among more than 25 other guests who offered their bags to the highest bidder.

Some have reached more than £30,000, it emerged today, and eBay also has orders of service from Kate and William’s wedding day as well as cake from when Princess Diana married Prince Charles in 1981.

