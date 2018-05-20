World news

Royal Wedding Records Over Six Million Tweets

Over six million people tweeted on Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle, more than three times the number during his older brother’s wedding, social media monitoring firm Visibrain said May 20.

Between 2200 GMT May 19 and 2300 GMT May 20, 6,604,498 tweets were posted worldwide on the royal nuptials, of which 5.2 million bore the hashtag #RoyalWedding, the French firm said.

That compared with 1,821,669 tweets across a similar timeframe for Prince William when he married Kate Middleton back on April 29, 2011 when Twitter, founded in 2006, was in its relative infancy.

The most picked up post was by Lucy Sempey and was retweeted nearly 105,000 times. It was a photograph of Markle outside Buckingham Palace as a teen with the message: “One day you’re 15 and posing outside Buckingham palace and 22 years later you’re marrying the Prince. Unreal.”


You may also like

See Shocking History Behind Name of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s New Baby Boy

You’re Taking Your Feminist Police Too Far – Nigerians Blast Chimamanda Adichie for asking why Hilary Clinton Identified herself as ‘wife’ on her Twitter bio

Photo: Dog barred from running for governor in the U.S

IT’S OFFICIAL! Arsenal Sign Aubameyang From Dortmund For £56m

Riyad Mahrez Hands In Leicester Transfer Request Amid £50m Bid From Manchester City

Aubameyang Arrives Arsenal To Finalise Transfer As Man City Sign Laporte

Nine persons confirmed dead in Mexico shooting

Roger Federer Wins Sixth Australian Open – 20th Grand Slam Title

Donald Trump apologises to muslim community over retweeting anti-muslim videos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *