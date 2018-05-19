Royal Wedding: See Photos Of Some Of The Famous People Who Attended Today’s Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle

A list of some of the celebrities who attended Saturday’s royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been revealed.

Idris Elba, George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, James Blunt and David and Victoria Beckham were among the dozens of famous faces spotted walking into St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, for the ceremony:

See photos below:

