Royal Wedding: What Harry and Meghan Did After Their Wedding Reception In Windsor Castle

Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snuck out of Windsor Castle this afternoon just hours after their wild Wedding Reception, Daily Star UK reports.

It was confirmed that the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a sneaky getaway today, managing to avoid the waiting press and public.

It was just hours after the couple danced the night away at a wild celebration held at Frogmore House.

Celebrity guests celebrated the couple tying the knot by downing themed cocktails, eating up-market fast food and watching a spectacular fireworks display while dancing toa top DJ.

But the fun did not stop when Frogmore House closed its doors, with some guests carrying on the party at trendy London hotspot the Chiltern Firehouse.

British designer Clare Waight Keller, who designed Meghan’s stunning wedding dress, Harry rushed up to her to praise her efforts soon after the ceremony.

She said: “He came straight up to me and he said ‘oh my God, thank you, she looks absolutely stunning’.”

Asked about the moment Meghan was able to look at herself dressed and ready in the mirror on Saturday morning, Ms Waight Keller added: “She was just glowing,” adding “She was absolutely radiant.”

Harry’s dad, the Prince of Wales staged the black-tie evening dinner for his son Harry and new daughter-in-law Meghan, who arrived in an environmentally-friendly 1968 Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero that ran on electric power.

Guests dined on posh burgers among other dishes, with candyfloss on offer for those with a sweet tooth – and there was reportedly a cocktail named “When Harry Met Meghan”, a reference to the romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal.

According to reports, the couple is planning to honeymoon in Namibia.

They will soon be whisked off to a £500-a-night hideaway in the south-west African country.

Harry was previously said to have contacted lodge company Natural Selection to organise an adventure in the remote country.

