Rumoured Sweethearts, Wizkid And Tiwa Savage Rock Same Fendi T-shirt In Style (Photos)

Starboy boss, Wizkid, and popular singer, Tiwa Savage, who have been both rumoured to be having a romantic relationship in recent times, have been captured on camera rocking the same designer outfit.

Wizkid who is the father of three sons and Tiwa Savage, the mother of one, both rocked a pricey  $680 (N248,000) Fendi designer T-shirt.

Wizkid and Tiwa rocking matching tee

While Tiwa rocked hers last month, Wizkid touched down London, UK on Thursday night in the same tee.

