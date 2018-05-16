Russia 2018: Injured Neymar Named In Brazil World Cup Squad… See Full List

Brazil have made public their 23-man party to the 2018 FIFA World Cup holding in Russia next month.

The list includes injured captain and talisman, Neymar Jnr., the most expensive player in world football. The poster boy of Brazilian football who plies his trade for PSG is currently recuperating from a broken metatarsal injury he suffered in March, and the football-crazy nation of Brazil will be hoping their dribbling wizard would be fit enough to inspire the Samba boys in Russia.

Other usual suspects, including Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus, Marcelo, Thiago Silva, Willian, and prodigious Shakhtar Donetsk attacking duo of Fred and Taison, were called up for the summer tournament.

Brazil’s coach, Tite, also named three home-based players, and Renato Augusto who plays for Beijing Guoan in the Chinese Super League.

Five-time champions, Brazil will contest Group E with Costa Rica, Serbia and Switzerland. They last lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy at Korea/Japan 2002.

Brazil’s full World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Ederson (Manchester City), Cassio (Corinthians).

Defenders: Danilo (Manchester City), Fagner (Corinthians), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Silva (PSG), Marquinhos (PSG), Miranda (Inter Milan), Pedro Geromel (Gremio).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (Barcelona), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Willian (Chelsea), Douglas Costa (Juventus).

Forward: Neymar (PSG), Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).

