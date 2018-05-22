Russia 2018: Spain Leaves Out Fabregas, Alonso, Morata Form Squad

Chelsea trio of Cesc Fabregas, Marcos Alonso and Alvaro Morata will miss out of action at the 2018 World Cup after Spain blacklisted them from its 23-man team.





Morata, 25, had bagged 11 goals for the Blues in his debut season and played as a substitute in the team’s FA Cup triumph on Saturday.

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin was also snubbed for the global soccer fiesta billed for June in Russia.

David De Gea, David Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Nacho Monreal are the only players from the Premier League called up by the 2010 World champions.

“Including four players up front was not something we wanted to do,” said manager Julen Lopetegu. “We have opted for three other players who had different assets.”

Barcelona produced the bulk of the players for the Europeans with 10 of them making the cut.

Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa is expected to lead the attacking line during the competition as the team begin their campaign against Portugal on 15 June in Sochi.

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao).

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Isco (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), David Silva (Manchester City), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Koke (Atletico Madrid).

Forwards: Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid).