Russia Worldcup: Nigeria Head Coach Genort Rohr Name 35-man Provisional List, Nigerians Grumble

Nigeria Head Coach Genort Rohr has released his 35-man Provisional World Cup list for Russia 2018. Kano Pillars’s Junior Lokosa and Crotone’s Simeon Nwankwo were some of the inclusions that got many Nigerians wondering.

See list below

See what some Nigerians think

This list doesn’t look vibrant to me. He should invite more players abeg. Obafemi is doing well. He deserves to be called. Onyekure is also doing well. — Sir Pee (@Holy_Sir_Pee) May 15, 2018

Rohr kept faith with players that got him the World Cup ticket. They understand his philosophy and he believes in them as such taking to Russia 🇷🇺 — oko kalu emole (@okoemole) May 15, 2018