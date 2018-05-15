Sports, Trending

Russia Worldcup: Nigeria Head Coach Genort Rohr Name 35-man Provisional List, Nigerians Grumble

 

Nigeria Head Coach Genort Rohr has released his 35-man Provisional World Cup list for Russia 2018.  Kano Pillars’s Junior Lokosa and Crotone’s Simeon Nwankwo were some of the inclusions that got many Nigerians wondering.

See list below

See what some Nigerians think


