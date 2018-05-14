Russia Worldcup: Nigerians Blast Kenneth Omeruo For Paying Social Media Influence to Make Him Trend

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, would today, May 14th name 35-man provisional squad of his choice of players for the national team for the World Cup. Rohr, earlier has revealed that some agents have attempted to influence his choice of players for the 2018 Russia World cup. The former Bayern Munich defender, told Channels TV:

“Some agents are calling me or sending me messages about their players, they want me to take them.

‘’They try to do some things but they see that I don’t accept their proposal. I have a look, sometimes, they try to work for the players which is normal.

‘’I have never been under pressure, I never got money proposal to take one player because they know my reputation, 45 years in professional football I never did it.’’

Well, it may appear Kenneth Omeruo and his agents may be one of them. The Nigerian defender for Kasımpaşa on loan from English club Chelsea started trending for no particular reason on Twitter.

Some Nigerians while reacting to the situation said Omeruo has paid social media influencers to enable him trend and on the same day Coach Rohr names his men for Russia 2018.

See what they wrote;

Kenneth Omeruo is trending on the same day @NGSuperEagles coach Rohr wants to release his 35 man list for Russia…. Make l just waka pass…. — Kelechi Nkoro (@K1Says) May 14, 2018

So Kenneth Omeruo paid twitter influencers to push his name so our coach will invite him to the world cup because I don't understand why he is trending. Lol — Igbafe Onuwa (@omomo14) May 14, 2018

BREAKING: Rohr names his 35-man provisional list for the World Cup & no Kenneth Omeruo in the list. Una go get heart attack 😂🤣 #ShareACokeWithSuperEagles — POOJA… (@PoojaMedia) May 14, 2018

To all the influencers trying to trend "Kenneth Omeruo" … you're going about this the wrong way … create multiple clips of his skills … y'all are making it obvious that it is paid for … — BeingHumanAintEnough (@realdanielemeka) May 14, 2018

The mistake Kenneth Omeruo and his advisers have made today is …if he doesn't make the list, he will trend more for negativity! Must you pay people to trend your name on the last day? — BREAKING NEWS (@Cyber_Reporters) May 14, 2018