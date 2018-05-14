Politics, Sports

Russia Worldcup: Nigerians Blast Kenneth Omeruo For Paying Social Media Influence to Make Him Trend

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, would today, May 14th name 35-man provisional squad of his choice of players for the national team for the World Cup. Rohr, earlier has revealed  that some agents have attempted to influence his choice of players for the 2018 Russia World cup. The former Bayern Munich defender, told Channels TV:

“Some agents are calling me or sending me messages about their players, they want me to take them.

‘’They try to do some things but they see that I don’t accept their proposal. I have a look, sometimes, they try to work for the players which is normal.

‘’I have never been under pressure, I never got money proposal to take one player because they know my reputation, 45 years in professional football I never did it.’’

Well, it may appear Kenneth Omeruo and his agents may be one of them. The Nigerian defender for Kasımpaşa on loan from English club Chelsea started trending for no particular reason on Twitter.

Some Nigerians while reacting to the situation said Omeruo has paid social media influencers to enable him trend and on the same day  Coach Rohr names his men for Russia 2018.

See what they wrote;


