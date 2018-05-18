Entertainment, Gossip

Sad: Photo of Actresses Moji Olaiya and Aisha Abimbola together.

Yesterday a year since popular Yoruba actress, Moji Olaiya, died of cardiac arrest in Canada on May 17, 2017.

Immediately after the news broke a year ago, tributes poured in as friends, colleagues and fans took to social media to mourn her death.

Olaiya’s shocking death came a month after she welcomed her second child, Maryam Odutola, on March 17, 2017, in Canada.

Moji Olaiya was born on February 27, 1975, she was renowned for her acting debut in the Wale Adenuga Super Story production, “No Pain No Gain,” in which she played the character Ireti.

Olaiya’s sudden death had brought a shock wave across the entertainment industry in 2017, and the industry is currently grief-stricken with the untimely death of another Yoruba movie star, Aisha Abimbola.

Abimbola, who was friends with Olaiya, passed away of breast cancer in Canada on May 15, 2018 and she was also buried in Canada yesterday.

Below is a photo of both ‘dead’ actresses;

,

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Jay-Jay Okocha spotted doing “uncle duties” with Wizkid’s Son, Zion Ayo Balogun

#BBNaija: Twitter user calls Tobi an empty vessel, He replies

Wizkid goes on Gucci shopping spree with last son amid ‘deadbeat dad’ allegations. (Photos)

Lilian Afegbai fires back at Gifty for defending Tonto Dikeh.

Actress, Ini Edo flaunts her ‘Make-up’ free face. (Photo)

“I am stating clearly via this medium that I’m not running for office” – Femi Otedola.

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Toyin Abraham’s Engagement. (Video)

Check out Tonto Dikeh lovely reaction to Toyin Abraham’s engagement (video)

Cee-C set to become the first female NairaBet ambassador (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *