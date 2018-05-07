Sad! Photos Of Over 45 People Killed By Armed Bandits In Kaduna Village

Some of the bodies of victims of Gwaska, Birnin Gwari attack lined up for funeral prayer on Sunday, May 6, 2018 in Doka, Kaduna State

Photos have shown bodies of over 45 innocent villagers killed on Saturday afternoon by suspected bandits at Gwaska in Birnin-Gwair Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Birnin-Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance said no fewer than 45 bodies were recovered by vigilantes and volunteers with the assistance of soldiers on Sunday afternoon.

The bandits pursued residents who mobilised to defend the village after overpowering them,” said a vigilante who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals.

“The dead included children abandoned by their parents during the attack.“The attackers were obviously armed bandits from neighbouring Zamfara state who have been terrorising Birnin Gwari area…,” he added.

The vigilante said the bandits struck Gwaska village in Kaduna state at about 2:30pm (1330 GMT) Saturday and stayed for three hours before retreating to their base in the forest in Zamfara.“

They burnt down many homes,” he said.A spokesman for the Kaduna state police, Mukhtar Aliyu, confirmed the attack by “armed bandits” but said they were unable to give further details.

Meanwhile, Birnin Gwari community in Birnin Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State, have Sunday, blocked Lagos-Kaduna road to protest the incessant killings by bandits across villages in the LGA.

