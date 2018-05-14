Salah Speaks On Messi And Ronaldo Comparisons

Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo

Mohamed Salah insists he cannot be compared with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as he is yet to consistently perform over a prolonged period of a number of years.

Salah has been in incredible form in the 2017-18 season, scoring 32 goals in just 36 Premier League appearances, thus setting a new record for the amount of goals scored in a 38-game campaign .

He has won a host of awards, too, collecting the Golden Boot , the Premier League Player of the Year prize , the FWA Footballer of the Year and the PFA Player of the Year awards.

Such form has led to comparisons with the Barcelona and Real Madrid superstars, one of which he will soon face in the Champions League final, when the Reds take on Los Blancos in Ukraine.

However, Salah is insistent that he has yet to reach the level of either La Liga icon.

“Not at all,” he told Egypt Today when asked if he was bothered by the comparisons.

“But I don’t want to say that I am happy with these kinds of comparisons, because each of them was at top level for 10 or 11 years. Their performance level is stable.

“Yet, I need to maintain my high performance level for many seasons. I hope I can do so. Definitely, they are great players.”

Messi has scored 45 goals in all competitions this season, while Ronaldo has netted 43. Salah, meanwhile, has 44 to his name.

And the Egypt international, who will compete in the World Cup in Russia this summer, has subsequently been linked with a potential exit from Anfield, with Real sure to be potential suitors.

Despite those transfer rumours, Salah reiterated that he is happy at Anfield having previously suggested that he is focused on remaining with the club .

“All that I can say is that I’m happy to be here and I’m adapted to the prevailing atmosphere. I’m thinking to end the season in the perfect way,” he said when asked if he would remain at the club.

Liverpool defeated Brighton 4-0 on the final day of the Premier League season , but were unable to overhaul Tottenham to move into third, with Spurs beating Leicester City 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller.

Nevertheless, the Reds have qualified for the Champions League, regardless of the result in Kiev for the Champions League final.

