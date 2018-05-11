Salon Car Somersaults And Lands On SUV On 3rd Mainland Bridge (Photos)

A freak accident involving a salon car and a SUV has left many people stunned in Lagos.

The accident reportedly occurred on the famous third mainland yesterday after the salon car somersaulted and landed on an SUV.

Other cars and drivers immediately stopped to help stage rescue efforts after the unfortunate crash which happened in broad daylight.

Fortunately, there was no life lost.

See another photo from the incident below:

