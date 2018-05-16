Politics, Trending

Saraki Raises Alarm of Alleged Plot by IGP to implicate him, PDP Backs Him

Senate President Bukola Saraki raised an alarm on Wednesday over an alleged plot by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris to implicate him and Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatai Ahmed.

Even the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is deeply concerned and seriously worried over reports by Senate President  Bukola Saraki of alleged plots to implicate him and the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

The PDP also said it has taken judicious note of assertions by the Senate President that the said plot is allegedly being hatched by the IGP , Mr. Idris Ibrahim, “to settle scores” with the Senate over its recent declaration that he is not fit to hold public office.  PDP in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan said this is alarming and described the situation as an assault on the National Assembly.

See what the party wrote via its official Twitter handle


