SARS has no business searching your phones – IGP Idris

The Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim in an interactive session with Nigerians on social media today answered some mind-blogging questions most people have been seeking answers to. In the tweet chat which trended with the hashtah #AskThePolice, the IG made quite a lot of informative revelations and also revealed that the trending video where he couldn’t read his own speech was doctored.

See some of the questions thrown at him and what his answers were like

If an officer wants to search you in your house/ car, he must first surrender himself for searching. This is the procedure. Ask politely. #AskThePolice — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 17, 2018

Police in investigation departments for instance wear mufti. And as such use Police vests. It is your right however in case you come across anyone in mufti, and in doubt, for their Identity Cards. #AskThePolice https://t.co/seztIr4QaW — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 17, 2018

It is not ideal for a Police officer to take someone's phone and start flipping through without any complaint. We discourage this and we are looking into it. #AskThePolice https://t.co/4QZ2VoPaSw — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 17, 2018

Thank you for your question. Yes it was doctored. #AskThePolice https://t.co/lYSpkyRIdh — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 17, 2018

I would say, summarily, to fight violent crimes such as Armed Robbery, Kidnappings and Cattle Rustling in the country. #AskThePolice https://t.co/YzkdXYALNS — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 17, 2018