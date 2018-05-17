Politics, Trending

SARS has no business searching your phones – IGP Idris

The Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim in an interactive session with Nigerians on social media today answered some mind-blogging questions most people have been seeking answers to. In the tweet chat which trended with the hashtah #AskThePolice, the IG made quite a lot of informative revelations and also revealed that the trending video where he couldn’t read his own speech was doctored.

See some of the questions thrown at him and what his answers were like

 


