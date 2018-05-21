SARS officials caught on camera smoking weed and drinking alcohol (Video)

Some SARS officials were spotted on camera some time this morning smoking weed and drinking alcohol in a room somewhere in Abuja.

The officers seem to be having a good time taking a break from their duties as they were seen relaxing their nerves with weed and alcohol.

From the video, we could guess they were 4 in number, one of the officers was seen raping a weed, the other smoking one, the other drinking and operating his phone and the last one videoed the whole thing.

The video was taken with the comment;

“You f*ck around you get smoked,

They gat guns and they shoot too”

These are the SARS officers that are supposed to fight against crime?

Watch video below;

