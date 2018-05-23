Entertainment, Gossip, News

SARS operatives seen learning how to scam from suspected fraudsters after arresting them (Video)

Some SARS operatives have been seen learning how to scam from suspected fraudsters after they had arrested them.

In the shocking video which has gone viral online, some of the fraudsters can be seen tutoring an officer with his laptop and phone after been held in custody for hours.

One of the fraudsters took the video and leaked it online, he posted it and captioned it thus:

“Olohun Sarz don dy hustle na why dy never free us unto say they won learn job”

Well things must be really hard for that officer to the extent that he decided to learn how to be a ‘Yahoo Yahoo boy’.

Watch video below:

