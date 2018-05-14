News

‘Satan Provides Jobs For Idle Hands, Even Yusuf Buhari Is A Bike Rider Because Of Idleness’ – Reno Omokri

The topic of Internet fraud AKAK ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ made its way to the trend list on twitter and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri revealed his thoughts on the issue while citing idleness as a major factor.

Reno said, ‘Satan provides jobs for idle hands. Even Yusuf is riding a bike because of idleness!’.

According to him, ‘If you want youths to stop engaging in crime, provide job opportunities for them. Don’t just arrest them. Prevention is better than cure. 10 million jobs have been lost under the Buhari government’.

The irony of a government that got elected on the strength of fraudulent promises it never intended to keep now arresting youths for alleged fraudulent crimes. Who taught the youths how to deceive people in the first place? Is it not the government that taught the behavior to them?

Source – Naijaloaded


