Say Cheese! Drug Addict Caught With Charms & Weapons Smiles For The Police Camera (Photos)

 

The suspect smiling at the camera

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Nigerian Police in Lagos State Command have taken to their Twitter page to post some photos of a drug addict who was caught with charms and weapons smiling for the camera as he was arrested by the security operatives.

The RRS posted the photos and wrote; “This dude was caught smoking weed around Ketu axis of Lagos. He had charms and a cutlass in his possesion which suggests he was up to no good. We asked him to smile for the camera and he was glad to…..say cheese!”

See more photos below;

