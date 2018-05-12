Say no to bleached bodies – Susan Peters shares throwback photo

Nollywood Actress, Susan Peters has thrown shade at those ladies who bleach their skin. She advised ladies to be comfortable in their own skin and embrace their natural color as it is their only assurance.

The lovely actress shared the throwback photo below and wrote;

Issa throw back, we are black and proud. We say no to bleached bodies. Love your skin color, that’s your assurance, if you are fair or yellow that’s what God gave you but don’t bleach from black to white mbok. This is Nigeria

Source – 36ng