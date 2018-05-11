Entertainment, Gossip

Say no to bleached bodies – Susan Peters shares throwback photo

Susan Peters took to her Instagram page to share a throwback photo.

She threw shades at ladies who bleach their skin and advised them to be comfortable in their own skin, embracing as their natural colour as it is their only assurance.

Issa throw back, we are black and proud. We say no to bleached bodies. Love your skin color, that’s your assurance, if you are fair or yellow that’s what God gave you but don’t bleach from black to white mbok. This is Nigeria

